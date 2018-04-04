BREAKING: All NB lanes on I-75 closed near Standish due to semi crash

Slippery road conditions are causing headaches for some Mid-Michigan drivers during their morning commute.

MDOT reports all lanes of northbound I-75 at M-61 (Exit 190) are closed due to a semi in the ditch.

Our TV5 Road Warrior drove up on the incident as they were checking out the morning commute conditions in Arenac County.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The National Weather Service issued Special Weather Statements for Midland County, Saginaw County, Bay County, Lapeer County, Shiawassee County, Sanilac County, Tuscola County and Genesee County until 9 a.m.

The NWS said light snow will continue to fall across the area through the morning commute. Accumulations of around an inch will be possible through 9 a.m.

The combination of falling temperatures and accumulating snow will lead to slippery conditions across the area, especially on bridges, exit ramps and overpasses.

Drivers are urged to use caution and give themselves extra time during their commute.

