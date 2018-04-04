BREAKING: All NB lanes on I-75 closed near Standish due to semi crash

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of two fugitives.More >
Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of two fugitives.More >
Pinconning police are seeking help identifying two people. The pair left the Town and Country Supermarket about 10:45 p.m. on April 2 in a white SUV.More >
Pinconning police are seeking help identifying two people. The pair left the Town and Country Supermarket about 10:45 p.m. on April 2 in a white SUV.More >
Family members are mourning while investigators are trying to piece together what led to a double homicide in Tuscola County.More >
Family members are mourning while investigators are trying to piece together what led to a double homicide in Tuscola County.More >
A man died after he swallowed seven grams of cocaine during a traffic stop in Florida.More >
A man died after he swallowed seven grams of cocaine during a traffic stop in Florida.More >
Do you have a financial plan for when a loved one passes away? It’s a difficult and inevitable situation.More >
Do you have a financial plan for when a loved one passes away? It’s a difficult and inevitable situation.More >
A hospital and police department are teaming up to hire two full-time police officers to protect and serve their workers and patients.More >
A hospital and police department are teaming up to hire two full-time police officers to protect and serve their workers and patients.More >
Three people were seriously injured in a crash in Frankenmuth Township on Tuesday.More >
Three people were seriously injured in a crash in Frankenmuth Township on Tuesday.More >
Authorities are searching for a well-known Michigan business owner who was reported missing.More >
Authorities are searching for a well-known Michigan business owner who was reported missing.More >
A Houston man was shot in the head after his friend accidentally fired a gun inside a parked car, police said.More >
A Houston man was shot in the head after his friend accidentally fired a gun inside a parked car, police said.More >
A video showing mysterious lights in the sky along a busy Michigan highway has gone viral.More >
A video showing mysterious lights in the sky along a busy Michigan highway has gone viral.More >