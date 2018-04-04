Police serve search warrants in possible Saginaw drug operation

Authorities say they served search warrants at multiple locations in Saginaw as part of a possible drug operation.

Several TV5 viewers have reported seeing police with a “military-style assault vehicle” and “guns drawn” at several locations in Saginaw Wednesday morning.

Local law enforcement said officers were executing search warrants in a possible drug operation.

Viewers reported seeing officers at a home on Michigan Avenue, off Weiss Street. Officers were also seen near Hill Street.

