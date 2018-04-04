WantedWednesday: Police searching for Adam Joshua Grimm

The Midland Police Department said Adam Joshua Grimm, 37, is wanted on a two-count felony for larceny.

Grimm is described as 6’3” tall and approximately 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Grimm also goes by the alias “AJ.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.

