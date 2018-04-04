Grand Blanc police department raising funds for K9 unit

A Mid-Michigan police department is in the process of starting their own K-9 unit, but they need the community’s help to raise the funds.

The City of Grand Blanc Police Department introduced “Kash” on their Facebook page. The Belgian Malinois is being trained by Magnum K9 in Quincy.

"We are really excited about this opportunity for our department and for our community! The benefits of adding a K9 to our force are astronomical! Kash is excelling in every step of his training thus far and is going to be an outstanding police K9!" the department wrote on Facebook.

The department said the initial cost for the program is around $17,000. Their goal, though, is to raise around $22,000 to cover the first five years for the dog.

The Grand Blanc Police Officers Association has already donated $2,500 to the program as a down payment for Kash.

Anyone who would like to donate can write a check payable to the "City of Grand Blanc" and make sure to write "Police K-9 Donation" in the notes section of the check.

The checks can be dropped off or mailed to the City Clerk at the City of Grand Blanc, 203 E. Grand Blanc Rd. Grand Blanc, MI 48439.

Anyone who donates will receive a receipt from the clerk as a charitable donation.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.