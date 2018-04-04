Police: Woman killed in crash lost control of SUV on icy road

Authorities say icy roads were a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a Mid-Michigan woman.

It happened about 7:06 p.m. on Tuesday, April 3 on W. Saginaw Road, west of N. Alamando Road in Warren Township.

Investigators said 56-year-old Kathleen Pomranky from Coleman was driving her maroon 2006 Pontiac Torrent eastbound on W. Saginaw Road when she lost control of her vehicle on the icy roads.

The SUV crossed the center line into the path of a westbound red 2017 Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by 42-year-old Nathan Harsh from Coleman.

Pomranky was taken by ambulance to Mid Michigan Medical Center in Midland where she died from her injuries.

Harsh and his two passengers were not hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

