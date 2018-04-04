Police searching for suspect vehicle after man hit in Flint

Authorities are searching for a suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

It happened about 9:33 p.m. Tuesday, April 3 on the 500 block of W. Pierson Road in Flint.

Investigators said an unknown vehicle hit 38-year-old Elton Devon Johnson while he was crossing the road. The vehicle fled the scene prior to police arriving, according to officials.

Johnson was last listed in critical condition with multiple head and internal injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Cholyonda Brown at 810-237-6899 or Ofc. Justin McLeod at 810-237-6811.

