Woman found dead, attached to paddle boat in Gladwin County

Authorities are investigating after a dead woman was found attached to a paddle boat on a Mid-Michigan lake.

Deputies with the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Department were called about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31 to Smallwood Lake in Hay Township near the 600 block of East Sun Oil Road for reports of a body attached to a paddle boat.

When deputies arrived, they found an orange paddle boat near the west shore of the lake. There was a rope trailing from the paddle boat with a dead body attached to the rope and submerged in the water.

The body was removed and later identified as 68-year-old Barbara Ogg of Hay Township.

Investigators believe Ogg tried to recover the paddle boat which was adrift in the lake. She was wearing waders and grabbed the paddleboat by a rope. She wrapped the rope around her arm, and at some point, her waders filled with water. Her life jacket became dislodged from her torso and she was pulled underneath the surface.

Police believe Ogg had been dead for over a week before her body was discovered.

The investigation remains open, but investigators said the preliminary determination for cause of death is accidental drowning.

