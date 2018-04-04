Woman, son killed in crash on M-61

Authorities say poor weather conditions may have been a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a Mid-Michigan woman and her son.

It happened about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 3 on M-61 near the intersection of Littletown Road in Buckeye Township.

Investigators said a vehicle driven by 74-year-old Joan Fisher of Gladwin crossed the center line on M-61 and crashed with another vehicle.

Both Fisher and her passenger, 50-year-old Brian Scherzer of Gladwin, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Scherzer was Fisher’s son.

The driver of the second vehicle was not hurt.

Investigators believe poor weather conditions and speed were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.