Man in brutal beating, robbery of woman found incompetent to stand trial

A man accused of robbing and severely beating a woman in a downtown Saginaw building has been found incompetent to stand trial.

The attack happened on Feb. 6 at 100 S. Jefferson, Suite 401.

Timothy Green, 34, was taken into custody the next day while in the emergency room at Covenant Hospital. Police said he was seeking mental health treatment.

The victim, 65-year-old Kathy Rogers, worked inside the building. She was robbed of her purse and severely beaten. Family members said she had a long road of recovery ahead of her.

Green had a competency hearing Wednesday morning where a judge found him incompetent to stand trial. The prosecutor’s office said Green will be referred for treatment to bring him up to competency. He is still currently lodged in the Saginaw County jail.

Another competency hearing will be held at a later date, the prosecutor’s office said.

Saginaw Det. Sgt. Matthew Gerow said Green has prior convictions and served at least 12 years in prison for offenses such as car theft. Gerow said none of the crimes were against people.

