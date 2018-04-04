Police say false alarm after leaking package found outside IRS o - WNEM TV 5

Police say false alarm after leaking package found outside IRS office

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Hazmat crews were called to the IRS office in Saginaw Township for a “suspicious” package, but it appears to be a false alarm.

Saginaw Township Police Department Chief Don Pussehl said his officers were called to 4901 Towne Centre Suite 100 for reports of a package leaking an unknown liquid.

All but one officer has left the scene, according to our reporter.

Pussehl said the IRS will dispatch an investigator from their Flint office to look into the incident.

No employees were evacuated.

