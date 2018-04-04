Family, police searching for missing Harrison man

A local sheriff’s department is asking the public’s help finding a missing Harrison man.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office said 50-year-old William “Bill” Irwin Rouech, Jr. was last seen at his business north of Harrison on March 26.

Family and friends have not heard from him since.

The sheriff’s office said Rouech periodically would leave the area to travel and may have been headed to the Grayling area, but this is not a normal period of time for family and friends to not hear from him.

Rouech is described as 5’10” tall and approximately 170 pounds. He has short, gray and black hair with brown eyes. He walks with a slight limp and it’s unknown what he was last wearing.

He may be driving a 2004 bronze/pewter colored Chevy Silverado pickup truck with a Michigan license plate of DTY 8196.

Detectives have notified other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for Rouech and his vehicle to check his welfare.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact sheriff’s office at 989-539-7166.

