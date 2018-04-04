BREAKING: Flint leaders to regain full control

The city of Flint will no longer be under state financial oversight.

On Wednesday, Gov. Rick Snyder announced the city will be released from receivership under the Local Financial Stability and Choice Act.

The decision also means the Flint Receivership Transition Advisory Board will be dissolved once the state treasurer approves.

Flint was the last municipality to be under state financial oversight.

Mayor Karen Weaver made the request for the city to regain control.

“City management and elected leadership have worked hard to put Flint on a stronger path,” Snyder said. “With continuing cooperation between the city and state, Flint has an opportunity take advantage of the momentum being felt around the city in terms of economic development, which can lead to stronger budgets and improved services for residents.”

State Treasurer Nick Khouri also announced he intends to sign a resolution that repeals all remaining emergency manager orders in Flint.

“I will sign this resolution once it reaches my desk,” Khouri said. “Removing all emergency manager orders gives the city of Flint a fresh start without any lingering restrictions.”

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.