Police investigate death of 2-month-old boy

Police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old baby boy.

The infant died on March 11 in Saginaw County's Buena Vista Township.

The baby's mom told police she went to sleep with the infant and when she woke up the next morning he was dead, Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said.

Kaiser said investigators discovered suspicious injuries on the baby after a medical examination.

MSP handed the paperwork over to the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office for possible charges in the case.

No arrests have been made at this time.

