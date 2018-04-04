$1K reward offered for information on hit-and-run - WNEM TV 5

$1K reward offered for information on hit-and-run

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in a hit-and-run.

The hit-and-run happened about 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of W. Pierson Road near Dupont Street in Flint on Tuesday.

Elton Johnson, 37, was hit by the vehicle while he was crossing W. Pierson Road, Crime Stoppers said.

Johnson was listed in critical condition with multiple head and internal injuries following the crash.

If you have any information on this incident you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

