Mid-Michigan Walmart chosen for MLK service event

All across the country, Americans gathered on Wednesday to remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The civil rights leader was assassinated 50 years ago on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. He was 39-years-old.

Although 50 years have passed, King’s legacy is alive and well in Flint.

“This means the world to me,” said Ida Starling.

Starling turned a day of shopping into a day of giving back. That’s because the Walmart on Corunna Road was chosen to honor King’s legacy.

Store management celebrated his accomplishments by donating to local charities and by making personal care items for the less fortunate with their customers’ help.

Shoppers were able to write a message of hope and pack a kit as they were leaving the store.

“To see that his legacy is still living on, that we are still trying to bridge this gap,” Starling said.

At least 100 of the kits will be made to send to the Mission of Hope homeless shelter in Flint.

During the event, Cleorah Scruggs-Debose was awarded $1,000 to continue her work with the National Multicultural Diversity Institute – an organization that works to promote a more inclusive society, especially for children.

“I hope that we can help get a better world. The kids shouldn’t feel that if they can’t get along with somebody that they would have to fight it out or kill, do something negative. You know we have to learn how to respect and communicate,” Debose said.

Only one Walmart in each state was selected to have an act of service day.

Beth Harris said she was honored her store was selected to put on such an important event.

“Can you really do it justice? Martin Luther King represents so much. 50 years later, he is still encouraging others. It’s nerve-racking to me because you question have I served him well at this event,” Harris said.

Starling was happy she was able to get a little shopping done, while honoring King’s legacy too.

“Coming together and loving each other is what I love to see,” Starling said.

The event also resulted in thousands of dollars to Flint charities.

