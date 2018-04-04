BREAKING: CMU shooting suspect found not competent to stand trial

A Judge ruled the Central Michigan University shooting suspect is not competent to stand trial.

James Davis Jr. is accused of shooting and killing his parents on CMU's campus on March 2.

Davis had a competency hearing on March 23 where the judge ruled he is not competent to stand trial, the Isabella County Prosecutor's Office said.

He has been referred for psychiatric evaluation.

TV5 will keep you posted with any new updates on this case.

