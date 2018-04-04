Carrollton High School leads the county in graduation rates

A local high school scored close to 100 percent in graduating its seniors.

The Carrollton School District led the way in Saginaw County with a 97.25 percent rate last spring.

Carrollton High School ranks number one in the latest numbers for more than 50 seniors.

“We have a lot of programs like after school tutoring every day of the week. We have a lot of student run organizations. There’s always someone willing to help,” said Makazhia McGowan, senior.

“I came from another school last year. So, I have this whole new perspective of the school district. I believe that it can be accredited to the teachers really going above and beyond the call of duty,” said Logan Kass, senior.

School Principal Shawn Thelan has headed up the Cavaliers for five years now.

“I think the biggest thing is that we have a very caring staff. Kids are not afraid to go to them for help,” Thelan said.

Superintendent Tim Wilson is proud of his school being number one.

“Outstanding. You know you want to get kids ready for that next step and to be ready for that next step they have to graduate from high school,” Wilson said.

College Admissions Advisor Laura Caldwell said the high rate makes her job easier.

“We have a lot of students who go off to the four-year school or go to community college, trade school. So, push a lot of that in the fall and now they’re making that decision,” Caldwell said.

They plan on taking first place again this spring when it comes to graduation rates.

Michigan’s high school graduation rate of a little more than 80 percent is the highest since the state began closely tracking graduation numbers about 12 years ago.

