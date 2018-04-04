Women to have designs made from water bottles on display at NY fashion show

A group of local women are transitioning from hardship to the runway, all thanks to a very special program and the Flint water crisis.

“It was wonderful,” Mary Kryza described the latest sewing project.

Kryza works at St. Luke’s New Life Center, a faith based organization that helps men and women get back on their feet.

The center has a sewing enterprise that has just finished up making fashion garments from a fabric consisting of the recycled plastic water bottles from the water crisis.

In just a few days, the women responsible for cutting and sewing will be sent to New York to see their clothing on the runway.

“It was not only great to see us all stretch and to be challenged as sewers, but it’s also really good to see this is going to shed positive light on our community,” Kryza said.

There are nine designs that will be on display at the fashion show in New York. They are all made from recycled water bottles.

The women who sewed the designs have not only dealt with the water crisis, but many have had other hardships like homelessness, abuse and drug addiction. They said they couldn’t be more pleased for this opportunity.

“Ecstatic about seeing how this whole thing will unfold. Once we all get to New York, but then what happens after that. I mean, these items could go into production. Maybe they can sell them. I’m waiting to see how that goes. Everything from the material to the water bottles, it’s just extraordinary,” said Tameka Davis, with St. Luke’s.

“It’s going to be a privilege to see our product on the runway. Models actually in our clothes that we made. I’m just excited,” said Dorothea Guice, seamstress.

“I hope this shows people that we’re not the only ones. Seems to be an ongoing and almost spreading problem across the country, especially in economically challenged communities,” Kryza said.

