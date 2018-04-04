Volunteers sought to protect lake sturgeon from poachers

Volunteers are needed to protect lake sturgeon from poachers during the iconic fish's annual spawning run in a northern Michigan river.

Lake sturgeon are threatened in Michigan and rare across the U.S. The population in Black Lake is particularly vulnerable from mid-April through early June, when they leave the lake for upstream spawning sites in the Black River.

The fish can live as long as 100 years and weigh more than 200 pounds.

The Black Lake Chapter of Sturgeon for Tomorrow in Cheboygan County and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are seeking hundreds of people to monitor shorelines.

Individuals or groups can register online .

In addition to guarding against illegal harvesting, the campaign includes activities such as tagging sturgeon adults and raising young fish for stocking in several lakes.

