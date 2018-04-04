Several suspects arrested in armed robbery, meth case

Several suspects were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Roscommon County.

A woman called 911 after several suspects entered her home, pointed a gun at her and robbed her of a small safe, money and cell phones, the Roscommon County Sheriff's Office said.

That happened in the early morning hours of March 30 in Houghton Lake.

The victim recognized the suspects and gave a description to law enforcement.

Officers from the sheriff's office and the Michigan State Police were able to locate several of the suspects, including the man who was still in possession of the gun, the sheriff's office said.

At the time of their arrest, some of the suspects were in possession of large quantities of methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.

That investigation led to a search warrant being executed in Houghton Lake. During the search, officers located prepackaged items of methamphetamine.

Police arrested one male who was in possession of items that appeared to be ready for sale or delivery, the sheriff's office said.

Two of the suspects involved in the incident are currently hospitalized from medical complications from using narcotics. The other three have been arraigned on multiple charges stemming from the investigation.

