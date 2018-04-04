Police investigate after counterfeit money found in Owosso - WNEM TV 5

Police investigate after counterfeit money found in Owosso

Posted: Updated:
(Source: City of Owosso) (Source: City of Owosso)
OWOSSO, MI (WNEM) -

Police are investigating after businesses in Owosso saw three separate cases of counterfeit money.

The money was seized over the weekend and include a fake $100 bill and fake $20 bills.

The counterfeit money can be purchased online and distributed to unknowing businesses, the city said.

If you have any information on these incidents, you are asked to contact the Owosso Police Department at 989-725-0580.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.