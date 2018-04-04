Police investigate after counterfeit money found in Owosso

A Judge ruled the Central Michigan University shooting suspect is incompetent to stand trial.More >
Authorities are investigating after a dead woman was found attached to a paddle boat on a Mid-Michigan lake.More >
MDOT reports all lanes of northbound I-75 at M-61 (Exit 190) is closed due to a semi in the ditch.More >
Police say a two-month-old baby girl was brought to a Michigan hospital with injuries consistent with severe child abuse.More >
Authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of two fugitives.More >
Authorities say poor weather conditions may have been a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a Mid-Michigan woman and her son.More >
Authorities say a medical emergency caused a driver to crash into a Family Dollar in Saginaw.More >
Authorities say icy roads were a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a Mid-Michigan woman.More >
Pinconning police are seeking help identifying two people. The pair left the Town and Country Supermarket about 10:45 p.m. on April 2 in a white SUV.More >
Family members are mourning while investigators are trying to piece together what led to a double homicide in Tuscola County.More >
