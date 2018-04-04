Police investigate after counterfeit money found in Owosso

Police are investigating after businesses in Owosso saw three separate cases of counterfeit money.

The money was seized over the weekend and include a fake $100 bill and fake $20 bills.

The counterfeit money can be purchased online and distributed to unknowing businesses, the city said.

If you have any information on these incidents, you are asked to contact the Owosso Police Department at 989-725-0580.

