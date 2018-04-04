Snow takes a break, winter doesn't

It has been quite a ride over the past 2 days. From rain, sleet, thunderstorms to snow, wind, and biting cold, we’re finally through the worst of it. It just depends on how you choose to look at things.

Overnight

As our storm system continues to pull away to the east, winds will dial back a few notches from where they were on Wednesday. That will help bring an end to any lingering lake effect snow showers, and will even open us up for some slight clearing.

That’s good from the standpoint of snow, but it won’t do anything about the unseasonably cold temperatures spilling in across the Great Lakes. Lows will settle near 20 degrees by morning, but even the lighter WNW winds at 5-15 mph will have it feeling more like the teens and single-digits at times.

Thursday

High pressure will expand its influence in across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, bringing us a mix of sun and clouds for much of our Thursday. Even so, you’ll need to bundle up for plain old winter temperatures.

Highs will fare slightly better than on Wednesday, but only slightly. Expect afternoon readings in the middle and upper 30s, accompanied by a WSW wind at 5-15 mph. That will have us feeling more like the upper 20s and low 30s on a day when we should be reaching the low 50s.

>> Get the latest on current conditions in the First Warn 5 Weather Lab! <<

Clouds will start to filter back in during the evening ahead of a new disturbance, set to bring another round of snow to the state. That snow will hold off until around midnight, so you won’t need to worry about any problems on the evening commute.

Plus, we’ve got some baseball to be played when the Great Lakes Loons kick off the 2018 season at Dow Diamond at 6:05 PM! It’s going to be a cold evening, but the game should go off without a hitch. Dress warmly if you’re headed out to the ballpark, as temps will decline from the upper 30s to mid 30s during the game.

Snow breaks out across the region after midnight, gradually lifting off toward the northeast into Friday morning. The steadiest snow will taper to scattered snow showers around the time of the morning commute, but you’ll want to be prepared for snow-covered or icy roads. Thursday night lows will settle in the middle to upper 20s.

Accumulations this time around will be light, generally ranging from 1”-2” with locally higher amounts up to 3” possible. See the included map for the full breakdown.

Friday & Beyond

Still cold with continued chances for snow showers as the week comes to a close. Behind the Thursday night snow, another round of lake effect snow showers will set up across Michigan on Friday under mostly cloudy skies. Little to no additional accumulation is expected, but it’s just another reminder that winter is overstaying its welcome. Highs will reach the upper 30s.

A few isolated snow showers will be possible, but with a greater share of sun as well. No change to the unseasonable cold, though. Highs Saturday in the mid 30s.

There is some hope for moderating temperatures in the next week. Find out when in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.