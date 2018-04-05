Assembly lays out struggles faced by kids in school

Learning the impact of drug use was the focus of an assembly at a Vassar High School.

The founder of a non-profit, Michael Deleon, called Steered Straight was in town to educate parents about the struggles their children face and how America is facing what he calls the worst public health crisis our country has ever seen.

“And the problem is, these kids are desensitized about the source and origin of the problem, which really is grounded in nicotine, alcohol, and marijuana,” Deleon said.

Deleon said other contributing problems include lack of connection because of smart devices and schools that don’t teach self-value.

