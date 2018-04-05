Quiet Thursday, snow returns overnight

After a snowy morning, we were able to quiet things down a bit in most areas by Wednesday afternoon. That trend continues as we kick off the second half of the traditional workweek, but take a breathe while you can as more snow moves in overnight.

Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella from 10 PM Thursday through 11 AM Friday.

Today & Tonight

Skies still feature a little cloud cover over the region this morning, but we should be able to clear that out a little bit this morning and see a good deal of sunshine today. We'll take anything we can get this time of year!

Temperatures are below normal once again, with temperatures this afternoon climbing into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Cloud cover gradually builds back into the region as the afternoon and evening hours go on, but we'll remain dry through the evening hours. That dry weather won't last long, as our next round of snow will be quickly on the heels of our increasing clouds.

That snow will unfortunately be arriving during the early morning commutes on Friday, and combined with temps falling into the 20s, we could be looking at some slick areas as that snow falls. Plan for some extra travel time tomorrow morning to be on the safe side.

Friday

Snow that's around during the commute times tomorrow morning will gradually lift out of the region. Accumulations are expected to be a general 1-2" in most areas, with some locally higher totals around 3" possible.

The amounts won't be huge by Michigan standards, but the timing in the morning commute could make things a bit inconvenient tomorrow.

As temperatures warm into the 30s tomorrow, we will likely be able to melt a lot of that snow during the day tomorrow, but snow chances will continue into the afternoon and evening tomorrow with some lake-effect snow showers.

Blustery northwesterly winds will return as well, sustained around 15-25 miles per hour, with gusts of 30+ MPH possible. With this wind, expect wind chills to be in the 20s for much of our Friday.

