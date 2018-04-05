Snow, Wind Return on Friday

Quiet conditions greeted Mid-Michigan for most of our Thursday, with sunshine and "warmer" temperatures in the upper 30s. Unfortunately, the winter grip on the region isn't over quite yet, as more snow and windy conditions have trudged into the forecast.

Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella from 10 PM Thursday through 11 AM Friday.

For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Tonight

Cloud cover remains on the increase this evening, but we'll stay dry for the early portions of the overnight. Winds will diminish to 5-10 mph as temperatures slide into the middle to upper 20s overnight.

Not long after midnight the snowflakes will begin to fly across the Mitten State. Most locations should expect around an inch by the time the snow wraps up later Friday, but isolated areas may see 2+ inches where heavier snow bands set up shop.

Friday

The snow from the overnight and early morning hours will continue to fall through the Friday morning commute, which may cause some travel difficulties. Snowfall totals will be around an inch or less during the day, bringing the totals to that 1-2" range with localized areas receiving up to 3" total.

Although those amounts may seem rather insignificant by Michigan standards, the timing during the morning Friday will be the main issue for travel, so please be sure to use some extra caution on the roads!

Temperatures will rise back into the upper 30s tomorrow, and the ground will act to compact and melt the snow in many locations that see enough sunlight. Those temperatures will be combated strongly by a stiff westerly wind blowing from 20-30 mph, and occasionally gusting up to 40 mph at times. Wind chill readings in the 20s and teens can be expected, so be sure to bundle up.

Scattered lake and bay effect snow showers will continue to pester the region through the early evening hours before cloud cover rolls on out of the area. As the skies begin to clear and the winds shift to the northwest, temperatures will be carried down into the teens overnight.

