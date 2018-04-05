The punches keep coming

Quiet conditions greeted Mid-Michigan for most of our Thursday, with sunshine and "warmer" temperatures in the upper 30s. Unfortunately, the winter grip on the region isn't over quite yet, as more snow and windy conditions have trudged into the forecast.

Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella from 10 PM Thursday through 11 AM Friday.

For more specific information for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

Overnight

I'm sure you'll be relieved to hear that snow will be returning to Mid-Michigan overnight. Third-shifters heading to work before 4:00 AM will have a smooth trip, but things will change just in time for the Friday morning drive when a slow-moving disturbance spreads in from the central Plains.

The snow will be a bit more scattered than on Tuesday night, but could come down heavily at times. Lows will dip to the middle and upper 20s, with winds remaining light for the time being.

Friday

Snow will persist across most of the region through the Friday morning commute, so you'll want to plan on some additional driving time on your way to the office or school. Steadier snow will come to an end by late-morning, leaving most of us with an inch of new accumulation. Folks north and west of Saginaw Bay will see a general range of 1"-2" with a select few spots reaching as high as 3". That may be the least of our problems, though.

If the morning snow doesn't give you reason to thrown on an extra layer, this will. Winds will take a turn toward the northwest after lunchtime as our disturbance pulls east into Ohio. Those winds will also increase sharply to 20-30 mph, with gusts approaching 40 mph at times. With high temperatures only expected to reach the upper 30s, it will be feeling more like the teens.

>> Get your current conditions from the First Warn 5 Weather Lab! <<

Riding in on those winds will be scattered lake effect snow showers. Some heavier bursts of snow will be possible, leading to rapid drops in visibility due to falling and blowing snow. Dress warmly, travel cautiously, and be prepared for the possibility of power outages.

Cold weather will remain the theme of our weather through the weekend, but there is at least some hope for some actual Spring in the First Warn 5 7-day Forecast!

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.