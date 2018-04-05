Father knocks out potential burglar, puts him on Facebook live

A Waterford Township man took down a would-be burglar and then put him on Facebook Live.

Jonathen Abrams said he didn’t know if the man trying to get into his house had a knife or a gun, so he punched him before he found out the hard way.

The father of six used his boxing skills, to knock the potential burglar out cold.

The suspect was charged with breaking and entering.

