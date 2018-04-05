Father knocks out potential burglar, puts him on Facebook live - WNEM TV 5

Father knocks out potential burglar, puts him on Facebook live

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
Connect
Jonathen Abrams Jonathen Abrams
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A Waterford Township man took down a would-be burglar and then put him on Facebook Live.

Jonathen Abrams said he didn’t know if the man trying to get into his house had a knife or a gun, so he punched him before he found out the hard way.

The father of six used his boxing skills, to knock the potential burglar out cold. 

The suspect was charged with breaking and entering.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.