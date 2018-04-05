University of Michigan lectures set strike for April 9 and 10

A Judge ruled the Central Michigan University shooting suspect is incompetent to stand trial.More >
A Judge ruled the Central Michigan University shooting suspect is incompetent to stand trial.More >
Police say a two-month-old baby girl was brought to a Michigan hospital with injuries consistent with severe child abuse.More >
Police say a two-month-old baby girl was brought to a Michigan hospital with injuries consistent with severe child abuse.More >
Authorities are investigating after a dead woman was found attached to a paddle boat on a Mid-Michigan lake.More >
Authorities are investigating after a dead woman was found attached to a paddle boat on a Mid-Michigan lake.More >
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >
A deadly shooting was streamed live on Instagram. It may not have involved malicious intent, but an 18-year-old is dead and another teen is in police custody.More >
A deadly shooting was streamed live on Instagram. It may not have involved malicious intent, but an 18-year-old is dead and another teen is in police custody.More >
Just hours before she shot and wounded three people at YouTube headquarters, Nasim Aghdam calmly told police who found her sleeping in her car that she was having family problems.More >
Just hours before she shot and wounded three people at YouTube headquarters, Nasim Aghdam calmly told police who found her sleeping in her car that she was having family problems.More >
A Mid-Michigan prisoner may proceed with a $260,000 lawsuit against a corrections officer in a dispute over a plate of beans.More >
A Mid-Michigan prisoner may proceed with a $260,000 lawsuit against a corrections officer in a dispute over a plate of beans.More >
MDOT reports all lanes of northbound I-75 at M-61 (Exit 190) is closed due to a semi in the ditch.More >
MDOT reports all lanes of northbound I-75 at M-61 (Exit 190) is closed due to a semi in the ditch.More >
Several suspects were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Roscommon County.More >
Several suspects were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Roscommon County.More >
The Ford Escape SUV earned a "poor" rating in a crash test designed to show how well front-seat passengers are protected in a violent collision.More >
The Ford Escape SUV earned a "poor" rating in a crash test designed to show how well front-seat passengers are protected in a violent collision.More >