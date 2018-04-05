University of Michigan lectures set strike for April 9 and 10

A union that represents school employees at the University of Michigan voted to strike on April 9 and 10.

Officials from the Lecturers’ Employee Organization (LEO) said negotiations will continue into Sunday, April 8 and they said they will need to see some major progress to stop them from walking out.

“We’ve been working for months to address the crisis of underpayment among the University of Michigan’s core teaching staff,” said Ian Robinson, a lecturer in the Sociology Department at U of M in Ann Arbor and president of LEO.

The union represents 1,700 faculty members in almost every department on the Flint, Dearborn, and Ann Arbor campuses.

The minimum starting salary for a lecturer is $27,300 at the Flint campus, $28,300 at the Dearborn campus, and $34,500 at the Ann Arbor campus.

The union said it’s a pay scale that is lower than nearby community colleges and public schools.

“This is not sustainable. Low pay and high turnover among classroom instructors is unfair to students who pay top-drawer tuition at a top-ranked school,” Robinson said.

LEO has proposed a $60,000 minimum salary for the Ann Arbor campus and equal pay increases at the other campuses.

The current contract will expire on April 20.

