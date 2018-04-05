BREAKING: Police investigating false threat at Kempton Elementary

Police are on the scene of an elementary school that received a false threat.

On Thursday, April 5 at 9:45 a.m., a prank call was made to the Saginaw Police Department about an alleged active shooter at Kempton Elementary School.

Police have determined this allegation was not true.

As a precautionary measure, the school went into secure mode.

Police officers were sent to the school to cover the grounds and did a thorough search of classrooms and other common areas with no weapons being found.

The Saginaw School District Superintendent Nathaniel McClain said the school will continue to work with law enforcement to identify the person who called in the false threat.

