Multiple vehicle accident hospitalizes 3 in Sanilac Co.

A multiple-vehicle accident sent three people to the hospital after two people were trying to help a driver who was stuck in a ditch.

On April 4 at 2:50 p.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call reporting a multi-vehicle accident on Ubly Road near Bay City-Forestville Road in Austin Township.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said the initial investigation shows that two passing drivers, 43-year-old Jennifer Petretis from Sandusky and 26-year-old Shaun Messing from Ubly, stopped to help someone who went into a ditch on the east side of Ubly Road.

The sheriff’s office said while Petretis and Messing were trying to help the driver in the ditch, 27-year-old Renee Buckley from Port Sanilac was northbound on Ubly Road lost control of her vehicle due to road conditions.

Buckley’s vehicle collided with Petretis’s parked truck, which then collided with the Messing’s parked truck and caused damage to all three vehicles.

The two passengers that were inside the vehicle that lost control, 23-year-old Kortney Ray from North Branch and a 4-year-old boy from Port Sanilac, were taken to Huron Medical Center in Bad Axe by Bingham EMS, said the sheriff’s office.

Petretis was taken by Sanilac EMS to McKenzie Hospital.

Deputies determined the cause of the accident was from icy road conditions and strong winds.

All drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts and airbags were deployed in the vehicle that lost control.

The accident is still under investigation and alcohol was not a factor in this crash.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.