Bodies found in Michigan swamp identified as missing couple

Authorities say two bodies found last month in a northern Michigan swamp have been identified as those of a man and woman missing since November.

State police say the body of 19-year-old Alexandria Foust of Cadillac was identified this week and the body of 34-year-old Jeff Hurley of Prudenville was identified last week. Cause of death for both is pending reports on autopsies and toxicology tests.

Police have said crews with search dogs found the bodies March 26 after reaching a previously inaccessible area of the Dead Stream Swamp in Missaukee County. That is near where a truck belonging to Hurley was found in November stuck in mud during the search for the couple.

