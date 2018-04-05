Flint’s Santa Clause dies at 74

A local man, known as Flint’s Santa Clause, passed away this week.

Joel “Joe” Florida, from Fenton, died on Wednesday, April 4 at his home at the age of 74.

Florida’s funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 9 at the Swartz Funeral Home.

Along with being Old Saint Nick for the city of Flint, Florida was also the President of Old Newsboys of Flint.

