Genesee County man accused of raping child

A Genesee County man is accused of raping a child.

Michael Sackrider, of Linden, was arrested on March 26. He has been charged with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office was informed of the criminal sexual conduct complains on Jan. 13.

They interviewed the victim who said Sackrider sexually assaulted her several times from 2006 through 2015 when she was between the ages of 11 and 16, the sheriff’s office said.

The alleged assaults happened at Sackrider’s residence in Linden.

“The victim stated that Sackrider, on numerous occasions, would approach her from behind, and stick his hand down the front of her pants. The victim also stated that Sackrider forced himself on her, and performed oral sex. The victim also said Sackrider forced her to have sexual intercourse,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The victim told investigators Sackrider is her mom’s ex-boyfriend, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office initiated a traffic stop on a burgundy GMC Sierra registered to Sackrider on March 26. He was taken into custody and interviewed.

Sackrider denied all charges, the sheriff’s office said.

He is lodged in the Genesee County Jail without bond.

