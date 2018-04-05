Police investigate threat at Carrollton High School

Police are investigating a written threat made at Carrollton High School.

The threat was found on Thursday inside a bathroom stall and it referenced a day next week, the school district said in a letter to parents.

It is unclear what the threat included and if police have any suspects.

"Today's incident serves as an important reminder that it is imperative to report anything suspicious to an adult immediately. Reporting this threat has allowed school administration and police to respond quickly in order to ensure the safety of all students and staff," the district said.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.