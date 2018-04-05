Man accused of home invasion, assault

A Michigan man was arrested in connection to a home invasion and assault in Clare County.

The incident happened about 11:30 p.m. on April 3 at a home on the 100 block of Main Street in Farwell.

Curtis White, 33, of Benzonia, is accused of forcing his way into the home and assaulting the 78-year-old man who lives there.

The victim had been punched multiple times by White, the Clare County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office also said White tried to assault deputies during his arrest and later assaulted two corrections officers at the jail.

On April 4, White was charged with first-degree home invasion, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, two counts of assaulting a prison employee, aggravated assault and habitual offender - fourth offense.

His bond has been set at $400,000 and he remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.

