Family seeks answers in brother's murder

A family is searching for answers after the case of their loved one’s murder has gone cold.

Darrel Volway was found dead in his backyard two years ago.

“We need to keep it going so we can find out who murdered Darrel,” said Kelly Volway, Darrel’s sister.

It is hard for Kelly to talk about her brother’s death, but she does it in hopes it will help find his killer.

“We might not ever know what really truly happened to Darrel, but to know that somebody is paying for what happened to Darrel might help a little bit,” Kelly said.

May marks two years since the 42-year-old was shot to death in Bridgeport Township. The father, avid fisherman and friend was found in the backyard of his home.

Police originally called the death suspicious, but then ruled it a homicide.

Since then, investigators with the Michigan State Police have taken over, but have had few leads and the case has gone cold.

The Volway family is pleading for the public’s help to find closure.

“You can’t describe how it feels because they’re taking away a huge part of the family and to know that there’s no answers and no leads, I can’t tell you how it feels,” Kelly said.

They hope to find those answers soon because Darrel’s daughter will be graduating high school next month on the second anniversary of her dad’s murder.

“To know he’ll never see her in her prom dress or cap and gown, it’s going to be a rough day,” Kelly said.

Police are asking anyone who has any information about the investigation to call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.

