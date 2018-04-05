Drivers blame bad gas for vehicle problems

Several people claim they were forced to get their vehicles into the shop after suddenly breaking down.

They believe the cause is tainted fuel from a gas station on Bay City’s east side.

After pumping gas at the Uptown Marathon on Garfield Avenue, many said their vehicles began experiencing problems. Some broke down just feet from the station.

“The car started sputtering and stalling out,” said Anita Luna, driver.

Luna said she had just finished getting gas from the gas station near downtown Bay City when her problems began.

It turns out she may not have been the only one.

The pumps were closed on Thursday and crews were conducting work at the store. Although it is not clear what exactly the crews were doing, Luna said she confronted the manager about the issue.

“The manager himself told me there’s too much ethanol in the gas. That’s all he told me. He goes, ‘I know what the problem is. There’s too much ethanol.’ And I’m like, ‘well, whatever that is.’ And he goes, ‘yeah, that’s the problem. We’re gonna fix it. This happened before,’” Luna said.

She also said the owner has agreed to pay for the repairs to her vehicle.

“He said, ‘do whatever you have to do. Fix the car and I’ll pay for it,’” Luna said. “He said he’s going to pay for everything.”

TV5 reached out to the owner of the gas station, but were told he is on vacation for the next couple days and would not be able to make a comment.

Luna said her mechanic removed the suspect fuel from her gas tank and flushed the fuel lines.

“If this problem has happened before, why are you doing it again? You know you need to fix your problem here,” Luna said.

