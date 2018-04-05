Michigan House finishes Nassar investigation

Michigan lawmakers say they plan to introduce more proposals stemming from the fallout of the Larry Nassar scandal.

House members announced Thursday they finished their investigation into the Nassar case. They say a bipartisan legislation will be introduced in the coming days that will build on measures already passed by the state Senate. They add more changes are needed to protect other sexual abuse victims and prevent a future "tragedy."

Recommendations call for placing limits on medical treatment that involves penetrating minors. One would require the state to create a standard consent form for such treatment. It would include statements regarding the use of gloves and the presence of another health care professional.

Nassar admitted molesting athletes using his ungloved hand under the guise of medical treatment.

Lawmakers also recommend giving the governor authority to remove officials from university governing bodies.

