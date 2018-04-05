Missing teen could be headed to Mid-Michigan

A missing 16-year-old boy could be headed to Mid-Michigan.

Garrett Sheaks has Asperger's and was last seen April 2.

He is possibly riding a black Mongoose mountain bike. He was last seen wearing blue jeans or black windbreaker pants, a grey hoodie, and a black sweater jacket.

Sheaks has black hair, brown eyes and a chipped front tooth. He is 5'10" and 150 pounds.

He could be headed to the Gladwin or Saginaw area.

If you have seen him you are asked to contact Manistee Central Dispatch at 231-723-6241.

