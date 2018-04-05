Saginaw-area priest facing additional sexual assault charge - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw-area priest facing additional sexual assault charge

Robert DeLand (Source: Saginaw County Jail) Robert DeLand (Source: Saginaw County Jail)
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM/AP) -

A Catholic priest in the Saginaw area is facing additional charges.

The Rev. Robert DeLand was jailed Thursday on charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, manufacturing or distributing a controlled substance, and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

DeLand of Freeland originally was charged in February with criminal sexual conduct for allegedly assaulting two males, ages 21 and 17. The 71-year-old DeLand pleaded not guilty. The diocese has suspended him and a second priest who hasn't been charged.

Last month, police raided diocese offices, a bishop's home and the rectory at the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption in Saginaw.

