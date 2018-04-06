AAA: Road service calls up 36 percent in Michigan

Think those potholes are worse than ever? You have a lot of company!

According to the Detroit Free Press, AAA said emergency road service calls in Michigan have spiked 36 percent in February and March compared to last year.

Potholes form when moisture collects in small holes and cracks in the road surface. As temperatures rise and fall, the moisture expands and contracts due to freezing and thawing. This breaks up the pavement and, combined with the weight of passing cars, eventually results in a pothole.

Tire companies report customers coming in with bent or cracked rims, and wheels shaped like eggs or footballs!

If your car begins vibrating after hitting a pothole, it’s best to get it checked by a professional for hidden damage to things like bushings, ball joints, tie rods, shock absorbers and struts.

To help drivers protect their vehicles from pothole damage, AAA recommends the following:

Inspect Tires – Make sure tires are properly inflated and have enough tread . An underinflated or badly worn tire is more likely to suffer damage, or allow the wheel or suspension to be damaged, when hitting a pothole. When checking tire pressures, ensure they are inflated to the manufacturer’s recommended levels, which can be found in the owner’s manual or on a sticker on the driver’s door jamb. Do not use the pressure levels stamped on the sidewall of the tire. To check the tread depth, insert a quarter into the tread groove with Washington’s head upside down. The tread should cover part of Washington’s head. If it doesn’t, then it’s time to start shopping for new tires.

Check Alignment – Hitting a pothole can knock the wheels out of alignment and affect the steering. If a vehicle pulls to the left of right, have the wheel alignment checked by a qualified technician.

