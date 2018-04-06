Attempted home invasion caught on camera in Michigan

A Michigan mom is describing an attempted home invasion that was caught on surveillance video this week.

"I could have lost my kids,” Summer Farrell said.

The 21-year-old mother remembers the horror she felt Wednesday afternoon when she said two men tried to push down her front door.

"Somebody came by and knocked on my door. And I didn't answer it because I was sleeping with my kids. I didn't want company,” Farrell said.

So, she stayed on the couch. About 10 minutes later, though, the kicking returned.

"By the time I got from the couch to the door there was three more kicks to where it had moved my door casing,” Farrell said.

When Farrell opened the door, she said she saw a man about 5'8" in height wearing a ski mask that covered his nose and mouth, black sunglasses, and a beanie hat. He had an airsoft gun in his hand, so she quickly slammed the door.

"I obviously ran to my phone and my kids. And I called the police after that and they went across the street and got footage of it,” Farrell said.

Surveillance video was taken across the street at BMG Used Car Dealership.

After she slams the door, you see the men take off.

"As far as I'm concerned, there's no one that hates me enough to want to come after me or my family,” Farrell said.

Wayland police said they're still investigating the situation, but as for Farrell, she has a message for all parents.

"Have somebody you know you can call that will be right there. Always expect the worst because, yeah, you really never know,” she said.

Farrell said she and her family are thinking about moving.

