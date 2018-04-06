Man shot in throat with arrow speaks out about what happened

After more than a week of recovery, a Michigan man can finally tell his story.

"I don't know what to make of it,” Michael Downey said.

The expert hunter said he was out searching for deer antlers late last month in rural Van Buren County, near County Road 653, when out of nowhere an arrow pierced his throat.

"I reached for my throat and I was like ‘Oh my God.’ There was a big shaft, which was, at a glance, your average 29/30 inch arrow shaft,” Downey said.

Downey said he was caught off guard. It was the off season and he hadn't seen anyone around. He snapped into action quickly, though, somehow crossing a creek and making it back to his car before driving to get help.

“I just grabbed it, held it in place I didn't know exactly where it hit. It was in my throat, didn't want to move it,” Downey said.

This was the first time Michigan State Police were able to talk with Downey about the case.

Downey said they told him the situation didn't add up. The arrow was shot upwards through his throat. Downey said they suggested a possible suicide attempt.

"I'm not that person. I have too much to live for. I love the outdoors. The place most people call Hell I call home,” Downey said.

MSP said they are still investigating.

In the meantime, Downey said this could be the doing of an inexperienced hunter who shot randomly and carelessly.

"I guess I'm not the person that looking to prosecute somebody unless I knew you were trying to shoot me,” Downey said.

Downey is still receiving treatment at Bronson Hospital after at least two surgeries.

