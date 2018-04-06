Comedy event helps raise money for local boy fighting brain canc - WNEM TV 5

Comedy event helps raise money for local boy fighting brain cancer

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
CARO, MI (WNEM) -

You can help laugh away the medical bills for a local family.

Comedy 4 Cancer will present “All for Ian" on Friday, April 6. The evening of laugh out comedy and raffle gift baskets will help support five-year-old Ian Pomeroy and his family.

TV5 first introduced you to Ian back in November. He is battling inoperable brain cancer.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go toward Ian’s medical expenses.

The comedy event is happening in the Caro High School Auditorium at 7 p.m.

