Marine accused of taking ambulance for drunken joyride in Michigan

A U.S. Marine is accused of taking an ambulance for a joyride in Michigan while he was drunk.

Our CNN affiliates at ClickOnDetroit report Martin Laravillela, 21, was charged with drunken driving and theft of an automobile.

The incident happened on March 30 while Laravillela was out celebrating his birthday at Dave and Busters on Park Avenue.

Police said paramedics were called to the arcade to help another customer. While inside, Laravillela allegedly checked several patrol vehicles in the parking lot before opening the door to the ambulance and driving off, officials said.

The ambulance crashed into a police cruiser.

Authorities said there was about $5,000 worth of repairs necessary.

Laravillela is stationed in South Carolina, but is currently training at Selfridge Air Force Base.

