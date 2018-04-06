Goodbye snow? Nope.

It was nice to see the sun yesterday, but like we've seen so many times early this spring, as soon as it arrived, it has left us once again. Snow moves back in this morning and it will lead to some slippery areas for the morning commute.

Current Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory: in effect for the counties of Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella until 11 Wednesday.

Today & Tonight

As mentioned earlier, snow has returned to the area and it has lead to some snow-covered area roads. We've seen some drops in visibility as well, so be mindful of that, too. Accumulations aren't expected to be huge, generally 2" or less, but the timing for the commute is inconvenient.

Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s to start today, and don't expect much of a warm up into the afternoon. Highs should be maxed in the 30s and a stiff northwesterly wind (15-25 MPH sustained, gusts to 30-40 MPH), will likely keep us feeling like the teens and 20s throughout the day.

Snow showers will be at their most widespread this morning, but it won't be gone for good. Chances last well into the afternoon and evening, but showers will be more scattered by that point. Snowfall accumulations with any snow this afternoon would be minor, but some brief, heavier bursts could drop visibility for in spots this afternoon and evening.

Snow winds down the farther we get into this evening, so you shouldn't have too many troubles for your Friday evening plans, but it will be quite cold. Wind chills will fall into the teens in many areas, possibly single digits in some of our northern counties late tonight.

Expect lows to settle around the teens and low 20s with decreasing clouds.

Saturday & Sunday

We'll likely start the day on Saturday with some sun, but appears we'll add more cloud cover to the mix during the second half of the day. With a continued west northwest wind, highs should be capped in the 30s again on Saturday.

Snow shower, flurry chances aren't zero, but they'll be hit or miss and many of us will avoid them entirely. Best chances would be our northwestern areas and possibly the Thumb. No significant accumulation will be expected.

Sunday features a chance to catch our breath, but chilly temperatures roll on yet again. We'll start with some sunshine and it looks like we have a better chance to carry that farther into the afternoon than Saturday. Highs should be in the 30s once again.

