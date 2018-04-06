Lake effect snow now, drying out for the weekend

Most of the snow we experienced from last night and this morning has since melted away. However, some lake effect snow showers will still pose an issue going throughout the rest of this evening. At least the weekend is looking dry!

We break down the forecast below!

Tonight

Snow showers will be widespread well into the late afternoon and evening, Snowfall accumulations with any snow this afternoon would be minor, but some brief, heavier bursts could drop visibility for in spots going into the evening hours.

Temperatures are currently holding around 30 degrees, give or take at this hour. Lows should bottom out in the upper teens with northwesterly wind finally starting to calm down from this afternoon anywhere from 5-15 MPH.

Decreasing clouds will also help to release any amount of surface heating we received during the day which will help our lows to reach the teens.

Saturday

At least the weekend is shaping up to be much drier! Starting with Saturday, we'll likely start the day with some sun, but it appears we'll add more cloud cover to the mix during the second half of the day. Temperatures do however look to stay on the cool side once again with highs only reaching the mid 30s. Our winds look to not be as nasty, staying mainly out of the west anywhere from 10-15 mph.

With all that in mind, snow shower, flurry chances aren't zero, but they'll be hit or miss and many of us will avoid them entirely. Best chances would be our northwestern areas and possibly the Thumb. No accumulations are expected from any snow showers or flurries that do fall.

Sunday

Sunday features a chance to catch our breath, but chilly temperatures roll on yet again. We'll start with some sunshine and it looks like we have a better chance to carry that farther into the afternoon than Saturday. Highs should be in the mid to upper 30s once again.

Clouds do look to increase more into the second half of out Sunday afternoon and evening. However, no rain or snow showers are expected to fall from those clouds which is some welcomed good news.

Also, rumor has it that we may be in store for a warm up going into next week. For a look beyond Sunday, be sure to check out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Have an awesome weekend!

