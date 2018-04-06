Shaking the snow, not the cold

It's all about small victories at this point, and we're in line for a couple over the weekend! It just depends on how you look at things.

We break down the forecast below!

Overnight

Friday's potent disturbance that turned Mid-Michigan into a snowglobe has moved east of the Great Lakes. High pressure will slide in to replace it overnight and into our Saturday, shutting down the flakes, but not the unseasonable cold.

Low temperatures will settle into the upper teens for most of us, and while they won't be quite as aggressive, winds will still be a factor. Expect wind chills to dip range from the single-digits to low teens into Saturday morning.

Saturday

At least the weekend is shaping up to be much drier! Starting with Saturday, we'll likely start the day with some sun, but it appears we'll add more cloud cover to the mix during the second half of the day. Temperatures do however look to stay on the cool side once again with highs only reaching the mid 30s. Our winds look to not be as nasty, staying mainly out of the west anywhere from 10-15 mph.

With all that in mind, snow shower, flurry chances aren't zero, but they'll be hit or miss and many of us will avoid them entirely. Best chances would be our northwestern areas and possibly the Thumb. No accumulations are expected from any snow showers or flurries that do fall.

Sunday

Sunday features a chance to catch our breath, but chilly temperatures roll on yet again. We'll start with some sunshine and it looks like we have a better chance to carry that farther into the afternoon than Saturday. Highs should be in the mid to upper 30s once again.

Clouds do look to increase more into the second half of out Sunday afternoon and evening. However, no rain or snow showers are expected to fall from those clouds which is some welcomed good news.

Also, rumor has it that we may be in store for a warm up going into next week. For a look beyond Sunday, be sure to check out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Have an awesome weekend!

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.