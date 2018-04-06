Staying chilly, but mainly dry

It's all about small victories at this point, and we're in line for a couple over the weekend! It just depends on how you look at things.

Unless you've really been loving all the snow we've been receiving from this past week, conditions are trending to be much drier for the upcoming weekend.

We break down the forecast below!

Saturday

Going throughout this morning and into the afternoon, we'll likely start the day with some sun, but it appears we'll add more cloud cover to the mix during the second half of the day. Temperatures do however look to stay on the cool side once again with highs only reaching the mid 30s. Our winds look to not be as nasty, staying mainly out of the west anywhere from 5-15 mph. The worst we could experience are a few stronger gusts upwards of 20 mph.

With all that in mind, snow shower, flurry chances aren't zero, but they'll be hit or miss and many of us will avoid them entirely. Best chances would be our northwestern areas and possibly the Thumb. No accumulations are expected from any snow showers or flurries that do fall.

Towards this evening, sky look to remain partly cloudy with still the slight chance to observe a few scattered flurries at worst. Nothing like we've been seeing as intense as this past week. Temperatures look to sink down into the low 20s for many locations. Some areas may reach the upper teens. Winds continue to pose less of an impact as far as wind chills go; anywhere from the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday

Sunday features a chance to catch our breath, but chilly temperatures roll on yet again. We'll start with some sunshine and it looks like we have a better chance to carry that farther into the afternoon than Saturday. Highs should be in the mid to upper 30s once again.

Clouds do look to increase more into the second half of out Sunday late afternoon and evening. However, no rain or snow showers are expected to fall from those clouds which is some welcomed good news.

Lows for Sunday night look to reach back down into the lower 20s with skies becoming mostly cloudy overnight out ahead of our next messy weather maker.

Monday

A new workweek means a new system to deal with here in Mid-Michigan. Rain and snow showers arrive back into the forecast for the majority of the day with highs reaching around 40, give or take a few degrees.

The only good news from this is no accumulations look to some from this system. We will be monitoring this closely and updating the forecast as this event gets closer.

BUT, there's light at the end of the tunnel! Rumor has it that we may be in store for a warm up to continue throughout next week. For a look beyond this weekend, be sure to check out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Have an awesome weekend!

