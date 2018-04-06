WATCH: Stray dog reunited with family after more than a year

One happy dog was reunited with her family in Mid-Michigan after more than a year of separation.

The Saginaw County Animal Care and Control posted a video of the reunion on their Facebook page.

The animal shelter said the dog, Maggie, went missing from her backyard 19 months ago. She was found as a stray by a Good Samaritan and brought into the shelter.

Luckily, staff scanned Maggie for a microchip and found one!

The video shows Maggie’s reaction as she greets three members of her family. She is shy and timid at first, but after a couple good sniffs she appears to recognize her owners and becomes excited.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.